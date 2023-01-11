Velma trailer shows off the bratty high school versions of the Scooby gang

The Scooby gang is back! Except without Scooby Doo, and also this time around, the focus is on Velma. Oh, and this isn’t the Scooby gang you grew up with on Saturday mornings. In this version, the characters swear and do drugs, and the crimes are actual gory murders, not simply an old man in a costume scaring people off his property.

The new trailer for Velma, the adult animated comedy from Mindy Kaling, introduces us to the high school versions of the Mystery Inc. detectives. Velma (Mindy Kaling) is a nerdy loser who thinks she’s better than the popular girls because she uses her brain. But when a dead body mysteriously ends up in her gym locker, Velma becomes the prime suspect in a murder investigation.

She teams up with hot, popular Daphne (Constance Wu), shallow but good-looking Fred (Glenn Howerton), and her buddy Norville, aka Shaggy (Sam Richardson), to solve this mystery. But because this is high school, there’s a lot of interpersonal drama to overcome. Like the fact that Daphne and Velma apparently used to be friends but are now bitter nemeses. But they also share a moment in the trailer, where their hands brush and the background becomes pink... so, is there a friends-to-enemies-to-lovers arc in their future? We can only hope.

Velma hits HBO Max on January 12.