PS Plus Extra’s January games include Back 4 Blood, Dragon Ball, and DMC

Left 4 Dead spiritual successor Back 4 Blood for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 leads the slate of games joining PlayStation Plus’ Extra tier of downloadable titles in January. It’s available beginning Tuesday, Jan. 17. Other games available to Extra-level subscribers on that day include Dragon Ball FighterZ for PS4 and Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition for PS5, Sony announced Wednesday.

Additionally, Life is Strange: Before the Storm (PS4), Life is Strange (PS4), Sayonara Wild Hearts (PS4), Just Cause 4: Reloaded (PS4, PS5), Jett: The Far Shore (PS4, PS5), Omno (PS4), and Erica (PS4) will be available from PlayStation Plus Extra in January.

Those at the Premium level subscription, which is the top tier in the PlayStation Plus membership that Sony rebooted back in June, can pick up three classic titles for PSOne. They are Syphon Filter 3, Hot Shots Golf 2, and Star Wars Demolition, the closest thing we have to a Star Wars Twisted Metal.

The new format of PlayStation Plus launched in June 2022, hoping to entice existing PlayStation Plus subscribers to upgrade to the Extra or Premium service tiers, which absorbed most of the old PlayStation Now subscription library for streaming and download. PlayStation Plus Extra costs $14.99 per month; Premium costs $17.99 a month.

PlayStation Plus Extra subscribers get access to 400 PS4 and PS5 games; PS Plus Premium adds another 300 games, which include titles for PlayStation, PS2, and PlayStation Portable.

PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers — formerly PlayStation Plus — still get free games, but users must claim them within the month they are offered. January’s PlayStation Plus Essentials lineup consists of Fallout 76, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and Axiom Verge 2.