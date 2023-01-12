 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Johnny Yong Bosch will reprise his role as Vash the Stampede in Trigun Stampede

The actor last appeared in the role in 2010’s Trigun Badlands Rumble

By Toussaint Egan
An image of Vash the Stampede looking directly into the camera as he points his gun towards the sky. His hair is being blown by wind and covers his eyes partially. Image: Orange/Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll announced on Thursday that Johnny Yong Bosch has been cast as the English voice actor for Vash the Stampede in Trigun Stampede. Bosch is a prolific voice actor in anime, known for his roles as the English voice of Ichigo Kurosaki in the 2004 anime Bleach and Lelouch Vi Britannia in the 2007 anime Code Geass, as well as his breakout anime voice role as Vash the Stampede in the the English dubbed version of the 1998 Trigun TV series.

Trigun Stampede will see Bosch reprising the role of the blonde-haired, bespectacled gunslinger for the first time since 2010’s Trigun: Badlands Rumble. Aside from his career as an anime voice actor, Bosch is also best known as a screen actor for his role as Adam Park, the second Black Ranger in 1993’s Mighty Morphin Power Rangers.

“Voicing Vash the Stampede in the original Trigun series is a role that literally launched my voice over career and I am extremely excited to voice him again in this all new anime adaptation from Orange,” Bosch said in a press statement. “I look forward to going on this adventure with fans once more and hope new audiences enjoy the journey as well.”

The English dubbed version of Trigun Stampede will debut on Crunchyroll on Saturday, Jan. 21, following the Japanese language simulcast, and Crunchyroll will air new episodes every Saturday. The Japanese language version of Trigun Stampede simulcast premiered on Jan. 7.

Trigun Stampede is available to stream on Crunchyroll and Hulu.

