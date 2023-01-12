What’s free on the Epic Games Store this week?

Players can pick up First Class Trouble, Gamedec — Definitive Edition, and Divine Knockout, which are free to download, play, and keep from the Epic Games Store, beginning Thursday, Jan. 12.

First Class Trouble, from developer Invisible Walls, is a survival and social deduction game (presented in third-person perspective). Players are aboard a space cruise ship whose AI network is about to take control of the vessel and, obviously, kill everyone onboard. Players have to shut down the AI while also rooting out the android impostors among them.

First Class Trouble launched in November 2021 and was a day-and-date launch for PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers that month. It has a strongly positive reputation among Steam players who have left reviews for it.

Gamedec is a single-player cyberpunk RPG developed by Anshar Studios, and sends players to work as a game detective who solves crimes inside virtual worlds. Players interview witnesses and suspects in pursuit of rooting out deception and saving lives. Anshar describes the game as adaptive, molding itself around your choices. Gamedec’s Definitive Edition, released in September 2022, included a variety of tweaks and new characters, plus the challenging True Detective Mode.

Divine Knockout (aka DKO) from Red Beard Games and Hi-Rez Studios bills itself as a third-person, 3D Smash-like, where the goal is knocking your opponents off the stage. The roster of fighters is drawn from familiar mythos, including Hercules, King Arthur, Amaterasu, and Thor — but also includes real-world personalities like TimTheTatman. The core mode of play is a 3-vs-3 battle, where the rules and goals can change each round. Divine Knockout also features 2-vs-2 and 1-on-1 fights that are strictly combat and KO-focused. The game was previously offered as a PlayStation Plus freebie in December, when it launched.

All three games are available to claim now, but only for the next seven days. Last week’s free games, Kerbal Space Program and Shadow Tactics — Aiko’s Choice are back in the marketplace at their regular price.

The Epic Games Store freebies are available to anyone who has an (also free) Epic Games Store account; they’ll be added to your library and launched from there. Epic has been giving away free games on a weekly basis, as an inducement to join the store (and play Epic’s own games, such as Fortnite) since it launched in December 2018.

The next free game coming from the Epic Games Store is adventure-typing game Epistory – Typing Chronicles, which will be available from Jan. 19 to Jan. 26.

When does the Epic Games Store update with free games?

Typically, Epic refreshes its lineup of free games every Thursday at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT.

