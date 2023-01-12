Fallout: New Vegas is free on the Epic Games Store this week

PC gamers with an Epic Games Store account (it’s free) can now pick up Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition, which is the 2011 re-release of the 2010 role-playing classic by Obsidian Entertainment. It’s available right now through June 1.

Fallout: New Vegas – Ultimate Edition is both the base game and all of its downloadable content, including four narrative expansions: Dead Money, Honest Hearts, Old World Blues, and Lonesome Road. New Vegas is widely considered one of the best games in the Fallout series, if not the best one since Bethesda Softworks took over the franchise almost 20 years ago.

The next game is a mystery game that Epic says will unlock at 6 p.m. EDT. The past two games have been these “mystery” unlocks, and they turned out to be Death Stranding and now New Vegas, so chances are this next one could also be a pretty big, AAA title.

The Epic Games Store freebies are available to anyone who has an Epic Games Store account; they’ll be added to your library and launched from there. Epic has been giving away free games on a weekly basis, as an inducement to join the store (and play Epic’s own games, such as Fortnite), since it launched in December 2018.

When does the Epic Games Store update with free games?

Typically, Epic refreshes its lineup of free games every Thursday at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT.

Epic Games Store 2023 free games history