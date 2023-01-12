HBO Max’s ad-free tier just got a little more expensive

HBO is increasing the price for its ad-free HBO Max subscription tier, the company announced Thursday. The new price, beginning Thursday, is $15.99 plus taxes per month — up $1 from the original $14.99 price. It’s the first price increase for monthly subscribers.

Current HBO Max subscribers will see the new price take effect on the next billing cycle on or after Feb. 11, HBO said. The cost of an annual subscription remains unchanged at $149.99 per year, a 20% discount over the monthly price. HBO Max’s tier with ads, introduced in 2021, remains $9.99 per month. Both tiers have all the same content, but ad-free subscribers are able to download shows and movies, and stream in 4K.

HBO said the $1 price increase will help the company “continue to invest in providing even more culture-defining programming and improving our customer experience for all users.”

HBO Max launched in the United States in May 2020 as WarnerMedia’s answer to the subscription streaming service boom. The service has a bunch of original shows and movies and other HBO content, alongside a huge backlog of media.