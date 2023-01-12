The first Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret trailer is simply wonderful

Few authors have captured what it’s like to grow up better than Judy Blume, an author that has always been ready for her readers at every stage of growing up, from Tales of a Fourth Grade Nothing and beyond. If there’s a universally awkward phase of youth, there’s probably a Judy Blume book to help you through it. And few of these stories are more beloved than Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret, the film adaptation of which looks to capture Blume’s timelessness beautifully.

Written and directed by Kelly Fremon Craig (who also made 2016’s wonderful The Edge of Seventeen), the film adaptation is a period piece that follows the 11-year-old Margaret (Abby Ryder Forston) after her family moves from New York City to the suburbs of New Jersey. This is perilous news: A new school, a new neighborhood, and worst of all, puberty, arrive all at once, and being 11 is hard enough as it is.

Are You There God, It’s Me Margaret arrives in theaters on April 28, 2023.