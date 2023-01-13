Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s legendaries look amazing in TCG expansion

Expansions for the Pokémon Trading Card Game come and go with the seasons, but I’m going to stop you for a minute so you can check out this adorable art of Koraidon and Miraidon. The two cards come as part of the game’s next expansion, which is based on Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. The two Pokémon look great, and in particular, it’s one of my favorite depictions of Koraidon yet.

Each of the two legendaries is getting stunning full-card art with a unique illustration. The illustration for Miraidon by Akira Komayama depicts the futuristic dragon hovering mysteriously over a city skyline. I especially love the Koraidon art by Mina Nakai, though. It shows the lizard living their best reptilian life, taking a snooze in the sun.

Grid View Image: The Pokémon Company International

Image: The Pokémon Company International

The two come as part of the Scarlet and Violet expansion for the Trading Card Game, launching March 31. Each special card will come in the new Elite Trainer Boxes. There are two themed boxes, one based on Miraidon and the other based on Koraidon. Each box set retails for $59.99, and they are available for pre-order now online.

The upcoming expansion will introduce new Pokémon from Gen 9 and will bring back special EX cards, which featured Pokémon with high HP and powerful attacks and abilities. The new EX cards are inspired by Scarlet and Violet’s Terastal phenomenon, which allows Pokémon to take on a powerful crystallized form with a special type.