Strong Bad’s back with a video tribute to Homestar Runner’s Trogdor

Homestar Runner was a series of Flash animations created by brothers Mike Chapman and Matt Chapman. Homestar Runner was the site’s namesake, but it was his frenemy, Strong Bad, that stole the show. Strong Bad wore boxing gloves and a luchador mask as he answered emails and hung out with his best friend, a weird little guy named The Cheat. One of Strong Bad’s most endearing inventions was Trogdor the Burninator, an S-shaped dragon with one very strong muscular arm.

Twenty years later, people still love Trogdor and the lore around the destructive dragon. He serves as the antagonist in Peasant’s Quest, an old-school adventure game hosted on Homestar Runner. This Flash game paid homage to series like King’s Quest, with a star in tiny shorts named Rather Dashing who’s out for revenge against Trogdor for burninating his village.

It’s fun to see a throwback to an internet classic, along with a whole mock-up of a gaming magazine from back in the day. Fans can check out a “never-released VGA version of Peasant’s Quest” with state-of-the-art graphics, footage from the major motion picture, and a promise that “we will definitely finish making this game” with an expected release date of winter ’94. Some things may change, but a dragon with one very strong arm remains one of the most simple joys you can find online.