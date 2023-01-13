When M3GAN will be streaming, based on what we know

M3GAN, the latest sci-fi horror film from Gerard Johnstone (Housebound) and screenwriter Akela Cooper (Malignant), opened in theaters a week ago to thunderous critical and commercial success.

The film, which stars Allison Williams (Get Out), Violet McGraw (The Haunting of Hill House), and Jenna Davis, who provides the voice for the eponymous murder-doll, earned over $30 million in its opening weekend — the second highest-grossing film of that weekend, behind only Avatar: The Way of Water.

Polygon’s Austen Goslin wrote in his review of M3GAN that “M3GAN’s perfectly played-straight tone takes a while to settle in, not because the movie doesn’t start off on the right foot (it does), but because it’s almost jarring to see Johnstone display so much confidence in his own unique tone.” Cooper, who co-wrote the script with writer-producer James Wan, told the Hollywood Reporter that an unrated cut of the movie might be on the way.

While a sequel is already in the works, inquiring M3GAN fans, or “M3FANS,” are dying (pun intended) to know...

When will M3GAN arrive on streaming?

M3GAN will arrive on VOD on Jan. 24, for digital rental or purchase.

A subscription streaming premiere date for M3GAN has yet to be announced. However, with the film being distributed by Universal Pictures, M3GAN will almost certainly make its streaming debut on Peacock, the Comcast-owned streaming service. Based on previous Universal releases like Ambulance, The Northman, and Nope, we can estimate that M3GAN is likely to land on Peacock sometime in February.

Recent Universal titles like Ambulance and The Northman have been moving from Peacock to Prime Video after a few months on the former platform. That makes M3GAN likely to arrive on Prime Video sometime in the summer. We’ll keep this post updated as we learn more.