Phineas and Ferb is coming back with new episodes, baby

Beloved Disney Channel animated series Phineas and Ferb will return with 40 new episodes, Disney announced Friday. The revival comes from a new deal with series creator Dan Povenmire; he will return to the show to produce these new episodes, which will be split across two seasons.

“It has been the greatest pleasure of my career to see how an entire generation of kids and parents have embraced the characters and the humor of Phineas and Ferb,” Povenmire said in a news release. “I’m eagerly looking forward to diving back into the show for them and for a whole new generation.”

Co-creator Jeff “Swampy” Marsh is in talks to return as well, reports Variety. Disney did not provide any information on when the new episodes will be released or where they will air. Phineas and Ferb will now be produced by Disney Branded Television, a division of the company whose shows currently appear on Disney Channel, Disney Plus, Disney Junior, and Disney XD. You can relive the joys of the existing Phineas and Ferb episodes on Disney Plus right now.

Phineas and Ferb debuted in 2008. It follows two innovative brothers who build increasingly elaborate creations and get up to wild shenanigans across one summer — while their older sister tries to get them in trouble. Meanwhile, their pet platypus is actually a secret agent who tries to thwart the machinations of evil scientist Dr. Doofenshmirtz in each episode. The episodes are tightly paced and full of hilarious gags.

The show officially ended in 2015, with the last season moving from Disney Channel to Disney XD. In 2020, a Phineas and Ferb movie called Candace Against the Universe hit Disney Plus. Povenmire and Marsh also worked together on the Disney XD show Milo Murphy’s Law, which aired for two seasons between 2016 and 2019, and takes place in the same universe as Phineas and Ferb. Povenmire’s most recent show, Hamster & Gretel, is currently airing on Disney Channel. It is set to get a second season under this new agreement, Disney announced Friday.