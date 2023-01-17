 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Sims 4 is getting new micro-content for skivvies and your privy

Adding a little more to the private lives of Sims

By Cass Marshall
The Sims 4 - Two Sims both fuss about a crowded bathroom with a counter full of clutter. One is an older woman in the foreground spraying some cleaner, while a man in a robe scrubs the shower in the background. Image: Maxis/Electronic Arts

Maxis announced on Tuesday that The Sims 4 will be expanded with two new kits, which are the smallest form of DLC for the massively popular life simulation game. Kits focus on small-scale, niche parts of a Sim’s life — in this case, their underwear, and the stuff they keep around their bathroom. The Simtimates Collection Kit and the Bathroom Clutter Kit will be available on PC and consoles on Jan. 19.

The Simtimates Collection Kit includes “fun and flirty contemporary loungewear” with lace, straps, and saucy silhouettes that enhance the usual set of jammies. Maxis partnered with underwear company MeUndies to create pieces that are modern and flattering to Sims of any size.

If that’s not your speed, the Bathroom Clutter Kit adds a ton of additional ways to customize bathrooms, from a set of dentures on the side of the sink to makeup palettes scattered across the counters. Building and creating lived-in spaces is a popular part of the game, so it makes sense that players might want more variety to their knick knacks.

The Sims 4 is the current Sims title, and the game still has a lot of life left in it. While Maxis has announced that The Sims 5 is in very early development under the codename Project Rene, the developer pledged to continue development on The Sims 4 as it has gone free-to-play. Players can expect two expansions throughout the rest of 2023, as well as smaller updates like these two kits.

