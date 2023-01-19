Rez Infinite and Tetris Effect are about to get even better on PS5 and PSVR 2

Native PlayStation 5 versions of groundbreaking musical shooter Rez Infinite and euphoric puzzle game Tetris Effect: Connected are coming in February, alongside the launch of PlayStation VR 2, developer Enhance Games announced Thursday. Both games will play in 4K resolution and 60 frames per second on PS5, and the PSVR 2 versions will include all-new eye controls. Yes, you can shoot lasers in Rez with your eyes (sort of).

Using PSVR 2’s eye-tracking technology, Rez Infinite players will be able to track and aim at enemies using just their eyes, Enhance said in a news release. In Tetris Effect: Connected, players will be able to enter “the Zone” — Effect’s mechanic of slowing down time that lets players rack up line clears that go well beyond the standard four-line Tetris — by closing and reopening their eyes. A little gimmicky? Maybe, but paired with new haptic features for the DualSense controller, the PSVR 2 Sense controllers, and the headset itself, Rez Infinite and Tetris Effect: Connected sound like they’ll be more immersive than ever.

Rez Infinite and Tetris Effect: Connected will support 120 fps frame rates and 2000 x 2040 per-eye resolution on PSVR 2, and both versions will support save transfers from PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5. Rez Infinite will also support HDR on PS5.

These updates aren’t free, however. Upgrading to the PS5 versions will cost $9.99 each.

Rez Infinite is a remastered version of the original game that launched on Dreamcast and PlayStation 2. It was first released on PlayStation 4, with original PlayStation VR support, in 2016, and was later brought to Windows PC and other VR platforms. Tetris Effect: Connected is a re-release of Enhance Games’ take on classic Tetris, and includes cooperative and competitive multiplayer.

PlayStation VR 2 launches on Feb. 22. The PS5 headset starts at $549.99 and is available to pre-order from Sony’s PlayStation Direct website.