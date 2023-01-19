Anime Awards 2023 nominees include impressive totals from Spy X Family and Attack on Titan

Crunchyroll has announced the nominees for the 2023 Anime Awards, and the list is largely dominated by a handful of top titles. Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2, Demon Slayer’s latest season, and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners each got 13 nominations, while Ranking of King (Cour 2) took home 15. But all four series were bested by the impressive 16 nominations of Spy X Family.
These four series got nominations in almost every category they were eligible for, including taking up four of the five slots for Anime of the Year. The fifth addition to that prestigious list this year is Lycoris Recoil, which got a solid seven nominations in total.
Voting for The Anime Awards is now open and will continue until Jan. 25 at 8 p.m. ET. The Anime Awards themselves will be held on March 4 where all the winners will be announced.
You can find this year’s entire nominations list below, or on Crunchyroll’s Anime Awards website:
Anime Awards 2023 nominees
Anime of the Year
- Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
- Lycoris Recoil
- Ranking of Kings (Cour 2)
- SPY x FAMILY
Best Action
- Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean
- Lycoris Recoil
- SPY x FAMILY
Best Animation
- Akebi’s Sailor Uniform
- Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
- Ranking of Kings (Cour 2)
- SPY x FAMILY
Best Anime Song
- “Chikichiki Banban,” QUEENDOM, Ya Boy Kongming!
- “Comedy,” Gen Hoshino, SPY x FAMILY
- “My Nonfiction,” Miyuki Shirogane (CV: Makoto Furukawa) & Chika Fujiwara (CV: Konomi Kohara), Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic-
- “New Genesis,” Ado, One Piece Film Red
- “Shall We Dance?,” ReoNa, SHADOWS HOUSE -2nd Season-
- “The Rumbling,” SiM, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
Best Character Design
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean
- My Dress-Up Darling
- Ranking of Kings (Cour 2)
- SPY x FAMILY
Best Comedy
- Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic-
- Kotaro Lives Alone
- My Dress-Up Darling
- SPY x FAMILY
- Uncle from Another World
- Ya Boy Kongming!
Best Continuing Series
- Attack on Titan (Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2)
- “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc)
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean)
- “Kaguya-sama: Love Is War (Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic-)”
- “Made in Abyss (Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun)”
- One Piece
Best Director
- Haruo Sotozaki, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
- Hiroyuki Imaishi, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Kazuhiro Furuhashi, SPY x FAMILY
- Shingo Adachi, Lycoris Recoil
- Yosuke Hatta, Ranking of Kings (Cour 2)
- Yuichiro Hayashi, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
Best Drama
- 86 EIGHTY-SIX Part 2
- Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Dance Dance Danseur
- Kotaro Lives Alone
- Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun
Best Ending Sequence
- “Akuma no Ko,” Ai Higuchi, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
- “Comedy,” Gen Hoshino, Spy x Family
- “My Heart Has Surrendered,” Airi Suzuki, Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic-
- “Koi no yukue,” Akari Akase, My Dress-Up Darling
- “Koshaberibiyori,” FantasticYouth, Komi Can’t Communicate (2nd series)
- “Yofukashino Uta,” Creepy Nuts, Call of the Night
Best Fantasy
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
- Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun
- Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 1 Part 2
- Overlord IV
- Ranking of Kings (Cour 2)
- The Case Study of Vanitas (Cour 2)
Best Film
- Bubble
- Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO
- INU-OH
- JUJUTSU KAISEN 0
- One Piece Film Red
- The Deer King
Best Main Character
- Bojji, Ranking of Kings (Cour 2)
- Chisato Nishikigi, Lycoris Recoil
- David Martinez, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Eren Jaeger, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
- Loid Forger, SPY x FAMILY
- Marin Kitagawa, My Dress-Up Darling
Best New Series
- Call of the Night
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Lycoris Recoil
- My Dress-Up Darling
- SPY x FAMILY
- Ya Boy Kongming!
Best Opening Sequence
- “Chikichiki Banban,” QUEENDOM, Ya Boy Kongming!
- “Mixed Nuts,” Official HIGE DANdism, SPY x FAMILY
- “Naked Hero,” Vaundy, Ranking of Kings (Cour 2)
- “The Rumbling,” SiM, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
- “This Fffire,” Franz Ferdinand, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- “Zankyousanka,” Aimer, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
Best Original Anime
- BIRDIE WING -Golf Girls’ Story-
- Healer Girl
- Lycoris Recoil
- The Orbital Children
- Vampire in the Garden
- YUREI DECO
Best Romance
- Call of the Night
- Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic-
- Komi Can’t Communicate (2nd series)
- Love After World Domination
- My Dress-Up Darling
- Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie
Best Score
- Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
- Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun
- SPY x FAMILY
- Ya Boy Kongming!
Best Supporting Character
- Ai Hayasaka, Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic-
- Anya Forger, SPY x FAMILY
- Kage, Ranking of Kings (Cour 2)
- Rebecca, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Tengen Uzui, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
- Yor Forger, SPY x FAMILY
Best Voice Artist Performance (English)
- Amanda Lee (Ama Lee), Marin Kitagawa, My Dress-Up Darling
- Cherami Leigh, Kotaro Sato, Kotaro Lives Alone
- Natalie Van Sistine, Yor Forger, SPY x FAMILY
- SungWon Cho (AKA ProZD), Kage, Ranking of King (Cour 2)
- Zach Aguilar, David, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Zeno Robinson, Gamma 2, Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO
Best Voice Artist Performance (Japanese)
- Atsumi Tanezaki, Anya Forger, SPY x FAMILY
- Chika Anzai, Chisato Nishikigi, Lycoris Recoil
- Fairouz Ai, Jolyne Cujoh, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean
- Misaki Kuno, Faputa and Irumyuui, Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun
- Natsuki Hanae, Tanjiro Kamado, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
- Yuki Kaji, Eren Jaeger, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
Best Voice Artist Performance (Arabic)
- Adel Abo Hassoon, Kage, Ranking of Kings (Cour 1)
- Amal Hawija, Gon, Hunter x Hunter
- Amal Saadalden, Conan, Detective Conan: The Bride of Shibuya (Movie)
- Mohja AlSheak, Izuku Midoriya, My Hero Academia (Season 1)
- Naji Makhoul, Ichigo, Bleach (Season 1)
- Ula Zidan, Marin Kitagawa, My Dress-Up Darling
Best Voice Artist Performance (Castilian)
- Jaime Pérez de Sevilla, Yuta Okkotsu, JUJUTSU KAISEN 0
- Lourdes Fabrés, Jolyne, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean
- Alejandro Albaiceta, Gohan, Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO
- Marc Gómez, Daida, Ranking of Kings (Cour 1)
- Masumi Mutsuda, Yatora Yaguchi, Blue Period
- Mónica Padrós, Hiling, Ranking of Kings (Cour 1)
Best Voice Artist Performance (French)
- Alexis Tomassian, Kage, Ranking of Kings (Cour 2)
- Brigitte Lecordier, Bojji, Ranking of Kings (Cour 2)
- Dorothée Pousséo, Lucy, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Geneviève Doang, Vladilena Milizé, 86 EIGHTY-SIX Part 2
- Laure Filiu, Jolyne Cujoh, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean
- Martin Faliu, Miyuki, Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic-
Best Voice Artist Performance (German)
- Gabrielle Pietermann, Marin Kitagawa, My Dress-Up Darling
- Jannik Endemann, Ritsuka Uenoyama, Given
- Lara Trautmann, Belle, Belle
- Nicolás Artajo, Yūta Okkotsu, JUJUTSU KAISEN 0
- Torsten Michaelis, Askeladd, Vinland Saga (Season 1)
- Uwe Thomsen, Jotaro Kujo, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Diamond is Unbreakable
Best Voice Artist Performance (Italian)
- Andrea La Greca, Rengoku, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc
- Andrea Oldani, Daida, Ranking of Kings (Cour 1)
- Deborah Morese, Marin Kitagawa, My Dress-Up Darling
- Elisa Giorgio, Maki Zen’in, JUJUTSU KAISEN (Cour 1)
- Giulia Maniglio, Riku, Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun
