All the games in PlayStation VR 2’s launch lineup

A total of 37 games will launch within a month from PlayStation VR 2’s Feb. 22 release, Sony Interactive Entertainment announced on Thursday. The full list below includes big-budget, first-party adaptations like Horizon Call of the Mountain; virtual reality adaptations of hits like Rez Infinite and Tetris Effect; plus several free updates and upgrades to existing PlayStation titles.

The PlayStation VR 2 headset bundle launches Feb. 22. In North America and the United Kingdom, it is only available from PlayStation Direct.

Gran Turismo 7’s virtual reality support in PSVR 2 will also arrive on launch day, series creator Kazunori Yamauchi of Polyphony Digital said on Thursday. It will be joined by free updates or upgrades to games like Resident Evil Village, No Man’s Sky, and NFL Pro Era.

Here’s the full list of games arriving either launch day or before the end of March, according to Sony Interactive Entertainment. We’ve grouped them so readers can know what is all-new, what is a PSVR 2 port of another VR platform’s game, and what is an update or an upgrade.

New titles for PSVR 2

Horizon Call of the Mountain

The Dark Pictures: Switchback

Fantavision 202X

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution

New Indies for PSVR 2

The Light Brigade

Cosmonious High

Pistol Whip

Tentacular

Free updates or upgrades

Gran Turismo 7

Resident Evil Village

No Man’s Sky

NFL Pro Era

Puzzling Places

Synth Riders

PSVR 2 versions of PSVR titles

Creed Rise to Glory: Championship Edition

Rez Infinite

Tetris Effect

Thumper

Vacation Simulator

PSVR 2 ports of non-VR titles

Before Your Eyes

PSVR 2 versions of other VR titles

Altair Breaker

After the Fall

Cities VR – Enhanced Edition

Demeo

Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate

Job Simulator

Jurassic World Aftermath Collection

Kayak VR: Mirage

Kizuna AI – Touch the Beat!

The Last Clockwinder

Moss and Moss: Book 2 Remaster

Pavlov VR

Song in the Smoke

The Tale of Onogoro

What the Bat

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition

Zenith: The Last City

Additionally, Crossfire: Sierra Squad and Hello Neighbor: Search and Rescue were originally announced as PSVR 2 games, but they were not included in the launch window lineup published Thursday.