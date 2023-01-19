All the games in PlayStation VR 2’s launch lineup

A total of 37 games will launch within a month from PlayStation VR 2’s Feb. 22 release, Sony Interactive Entertainment announced on Thursday. The full list below includes big-budget, first-party adaptations like Horizon Call of the Mountain; virtual reality adaptations of hits like Rez Infinite and Tetris Effect; plus several free updates and upgrades to existing PlayStation titles.
The PlayStation VR 2 headset bundle launches Feb. 22. In North America and the United Kingdom, it is only available from PlayStation Direct.
Gran Turismo 7’s virtual reality support in PSVR 2 will also arrive on launch day, series creator Kazunori Yamauchi of Polyphony Digital said on Thursday. It will be joined by free updates or upgrades to games like Resident Evil Village, No Man’s Sky, and NFL Pro Era.
Here’s the full list of games arriving either launch day or before the end of March, according to Sony Interactive Entertainment. We’ve grouped them so readers can know what is all-new, what is a PSVR 2 port of another VR platform’s game, and what is an update or an upgrade.
New titles for PSVR 2
- Horizon Call of the Mountain
- The Dark Pictures: Switchback
- Fantavision 202X
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution
New Indies for PSVR 2
- The Light Brigade
- Cosmonious High
- Pistol Whip
- Tentacular
Free updates or upgrades
- Gran Turismo 7
- Resident Evil Village
- No Man’s Sky
- NFL Pro Era
- Puzzling Places
- Synth Riders
PSVR 2 versions of PSVR titles
- Creed Rise to Glory: Championship Edition
- Rez Infinite
- Tetris Effect
- Thumper
- Vacation Simulator
PSVR 2 ports of non-VR titles
- Before Your Eyes
PSVR 2 versions of other VR titles
- Altair Breaker
- After the Fall
- Cities VR – Enhanced Edition
- Demeo
- Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate
- Job Simulator
- Jurassic World Aftermath Collection
- Kayak VR: Mirage
- Kizuna AI – Touch the Beat!
- The Last Clockwinder
- Moss and Moss: Book 2 Remaster
- Pavlov VR
- Rez Infinite
- Song in the Smoke
- The Tale of Onogoro
- What the Bat
- Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition
- Zenith: The Last City
Additionally, Crossfire: Sierra Squad and Hello Neighbor: Search and Rescue were originally announced as PSVR 2 games, but they were not included in the launch window lineup published Thursday.
