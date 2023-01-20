 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

7 Wonders: Edifice expands the hit board game with... FOMO

Competing players can choose to collaborate or go it alone

By Susana Polo
Card art of Carthage from 7 Wonders: Edifice Image: Repos Production

7 Wonders is one of the most influential board games of the last decade, and its new addition shows that an old game can incorporate neat new tricks. In 7 Wonders: Edifice, players will attempt to construct great projects together, even as they compete in all other aspects of the game.

7 Wonders: Edifice is the most accessible expansion for 7 Wonders,” Asmodee and Repos Production said in a joint news release, “introducing a new form of player interaction without adding complexity or playtime.”

A PR image of box art and contents of 7 Wonders: Edifice. Image: Repos Production
Card art of Carthage in 7 Wonders: Edifice Image: Repos Production

The expansion seems to be an evolution of one of two game variants in 7 Wonders: Babel, in which players could choose to collaborate on the singular Great Project.

“Edifices add a strategic layer to 7 Wonders without extending the game’s length,” the news news release reads. “For each Edifice, players must weigh the benefits and consequences of working with the other players. Join opponents in these communal projects, or ignore their construction and focus resources on personal glory. If players complete an Edifice, they earn rewards, while those who chose to work alone will miss out on end-of-age benefits.”

Edifices adds 15 Edifice cards to choose from for projects. The box also includes two new Wonder Boards, Ur and Carthage, and works with all previous versions of 7 Wonders. The expansion is available for preorder on the Asmodee store for $29.99.

