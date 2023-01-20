The Callisto Protocol gets new game plus, but maybe wait to replay it

Developer Striking Distance Studios released a new update for its sci-fi horror game, The Callisto Protocol, on Thursday, with the biggest new addition coming in the form of a new game plus mode. That feature was originally promised to arrive in February, but despite its early arrival, The Callisto Protocol players may want to hold off on revisiting the game until then (or later) anyway.

New game plus will let players carry over their progression to a new save after beating the game. Afterward, all weapons, upgrades, and Callisto Credits that players had amassed can be collected at the first Reforge station on their next run.

The latest patch for The Callisto Protocol (version 3.01) doesn’t add enough to recommend a full replay, however. There are welcome bug fixes and performance optimizations, but the features that Striking Distance’s game needs — better checkpointing, game-wide cutscene skips, chapter selection, and hardcore difficulty mode (that’s due in February) — aren’t here yet.

Still, if you’re really into The Callisto Protocol’s brand of combat, and want to fully deck out Jacob Lee’s arsenal, it appears you finally have that option. Read on for everything else that’s changed with The Callisto Protocol’s new patch.

[v. 3.01] January 19, 2023

NEW GAME+

Users who previously completed the game will have access to NewGame+ after the patch.

Application restart may be required.

Requires an active save file from game completion.

GLOBAL

Fixed an issue where some users were not correctly granted the “The Protocol is About Life” achievement

Added New Game Plus. Complete the game to unlock New Game Plus and carry your progression over to a new save. All weapons, upgrades, and Callisto Credits can be collected at the first Reforge

General performance optimizations across all platforms

Players no longer take damage when vaulting over obstacles

Fixed multiple issues where certain camera angles or progression paths could cause environments to stream out and allow Jacob to fall through the ground

Consistency pass on cabinets, lockers, and shelves to display correctly in High Contrast mode

Voice leveling and subtitle mismatch adjustments across localized languages

PC

Fixed low frequency crash in the Tunnels level during the Two Head fight

Skip Cinematics button has been mapped to the Interact/Pickup input

Fixed a long hitch when enabling Ray-Traced Shadows in the main menu

Prevented mouse cursor from displaying during some area transitions

PS4