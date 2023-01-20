Invincible is finally coming back for season 2 later this year

After nearly two full years away, Invincible is finally returning for its second season. The animated superhero show got a teaser trailer on Friday in which the release window of “late 2023” was revealed — which is better than nothing, at least.

The teaser is mostly set in a diner and is centered around a conversation between Invincible (Steven Yeun) and Allen The Alien (Seth Rogan) where the pair discussed whether or not burgers should include pickles, and more importantly, when fans could expect the return of Invincible. When Allan presses Invincible for a release date we get a brief montage of the hard work that goes into writing, animating, and acting the series, after which point, he commits to “late 2023,” which Allan basically just takes at face value.

Invincible first premiered on Amazon Prime video in spring 2021 with an eight-episode first season. The series also stars Sandra Oh as the voice of Debbie Grayson, and J.K. Simmons as the voice of Omni-Man, the series breakout character and general meme-generating machine. The series is based on a comic book created by Robert Kirkman (The Walking Dead).

Whenever the series comes back later this year, it will once again air on Amazon Prime Video, though the number of episodes in season 2 has not yet been announced.