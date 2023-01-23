Timothée Chalamet even makes stumping for Apple seem cool

Timothée Chalamet manages to leave an indelible mark on every piece of work he touches. This time around, he’s making waves not for an appearance in any particular movie, but for his starring role in an Apple TV ad. If you haven’t seen it, Chalamet somehow makes stumping for Apple cool, as he manages to capture a sense of deep yearning in the span of two minutes or less.

The trailer follows Chalamet as he pines for a role in an Apple TV project. It starts off by showing Chalamet and a friend sitting in a theater, after which he realizes Apple TV created last year’s Best Picture winner, CODA. After it ends, Chalamet’s friend comments on how amazing the film was, to which the actor responds to reassure himself, “I was in two best picture nominees last year.”

After that, we see Chalamet move through the paces of his regular life and he starts to think about all the other projects Apple TV has released. There’s the Selena Gomez documentary, Jason Sudeikis in Ted Lasso, the sci-fi thriller Severance, and then an upcoming film from Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio. We even get a cameo from Jason Momoa, who is starring in Chief of War on the streaming platform after the conclusion of Apple TV’s See, and appeared alongside Chalamet in Dune.

The trailer basically serves as a giant sign trying to remind people about Apple TV and all of its projects, but it mainly just shows us that Timothée Chalamet is a phenomenal actor. In it, we get to see that even super successful actors like Chalamet can even be insecure about their careers or get FOMO! According to Puck, sources close to the deal disclosed Apple paid Chalamet the most it has ever paid for a celebrity endorsement. So it’s a good thing that’s he’s already charmed fans online.