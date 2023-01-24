 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Here are the 2023 Oscar nominations

The Academy Awards are once again dominated by streamers, at least in the nominations

By Austen Goslin
A bloodied Michelle Yeoh with a googly eye pasted on her forehead strikes a martial-arts pose in Everything Everywhere All at Once Image: A24

After two years of semi-forced awards seasons made up of whatever was done enough to release in theaters, the 2023 Academy Awards are finally looking like a normal Academy Awards. There are big movies (Avatar! Top Gun: Maverick!), tiny gems (Triangle of Sadness! Women Talking!), and as the 2023 Oscar nominations prove, everyone’s getting a piece of the pie. Announced on Tuesday morning, the list is full of recognizable hits from the last year in movies and a few under-the-radar picks that film lovers will want to seek out.

Here are the 2023 Oscar nominees announced so far:

Best Picture

Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
The Banshees of Inisherin
Top Gun: Maverick
Tár
Elvis
Avatar: The Way of Water
All Quiet on the Western Front
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking

Best Director

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert — Everything Everywhere All at Once
Steven Spielberg — The Fabelmans
Martin McDonagh — The Banshees of Inisherin
Todd Field — Tár
Ruben Östlund — Triangle of Sadness

Best Actor

Brendan Fraser — The Whale
Colin Farrell — The Banshees of Inisherin
Austin Butler — Elvis
Paul Mescal — Aftersun
Bill Nighy — Living

Best Actress

Cate Blanchett — Tár
Michelle Yeoh — Everything Everywhere All at Once
Ana de Armas — Blonde
Andrea Riseborough — To Leslie
Michelle Williams — The Fabelmans

Best Supporting Actor

Ke Huy Quan — Everything Everywhere All at Once
Brendan Gleeson — The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan — The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry — Causeway
Judd Hirsch — The Fabelmans

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Kerry Condon — The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis — Everything Everywhere All at Once
Hong Chau — The Whale
Stephanie Hsu — Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Original Screenplay

Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Banshees of Inisherin
The Fabelmans
Tár
Triangle of Sadness

Best Adapted Screenplay

Women Talking
All Quiet on the Western Front
Living
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Top Gun: Maverick

Best Animated Feature Film

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Turning Red
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
The Sea Beast

Best Documentary Feature

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
All That Breathes
Fire of Love
Navalny
A House Made of Splinters

Best International Feature Film

All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Close
The Quiet Girl
EO

Best Production Design

Babylon
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Fabelmans

Best Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front
Empire of Light
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Elvis
Tár

Best Film Editing

Top Gun: Maverick
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Elvis
The Banshees of Inisherin
Tár

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

The Whale
Elvis
The Batman
All Quiet on the Western Front
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Best Costume Design

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Babylon
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Best Sound

Top Gun: Maverick
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman

Best Visual Effects

Avatar: The Way of Water
Top Gun: Maverick
The Batman
All Quiet on the Western Front
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Best Original Score

Babylon
The Fabelmans
The Banshees of Inisherin
All Quiet on the Western Front
Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Original Song

“Naatu Naatu” — RRR
“Lift Me Up” — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
“Hold My Hand” — Top Gun: Maverick
“Applause” — Tell It Like a Woman
“This Is a Life” — Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Animated Short Film

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse
The Flying Sailor
My Year of Dicks
Ice Merchants
An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Best Documentary Short Subject

The Elephant Whisperers
How Do You Measure a Year?
Haulout
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Stranger At the Gate

Best Live Action Short Film

Le Pupille
An Irish Goodbye
The Red Suitcase
Ivalu
Night Ride

