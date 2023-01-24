Here’s the full 2023 Oscar winners list

With all the hullabaloo about last year’s Academy Awards, here’s hoping that the 2023 Oscars are actually less eventful.
Based on chatter and prognosticator guesswork, Everything Everywhere All At Once seems like a guaranteed lock in many categories, including Best Actress, Best Director, and Best Movie — but Tár, The Banshees of Inisherin, Triangle of Sadness, and others might give the favorite a run for its money.
We’ll be updating this list with all the winners of the 95th Academy Awards, which airs on Saturday night on ABC.
2023 Oscars winners list
The show kicks off at 8 p.m. ET — check back for live updates! Winners will be bolded.
Best Animated Feature Film
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Turning Red
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
The Sea Beast
Best Supporting Actor
Ke Huy Quan — Everything Everywhere All at Once
Brendan Gleeson — The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan — The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry — Causeway
Judd Hirsch — The Fabelmans
Best Supporting Actress
Angela Bassett — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Kerry Condon — The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis — Everything Everywhere All at Once
Hong Chau — The Whale
Stephanie Hsu — Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Documentary Feature
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
All That Breathes
Fire of Love
Navalny
A House Made of Splinters
Best Live Action Short Film
Le Pupille
An Irish Goodbye
The Red Suitcase
Ivalu
Night Ride
Best Cinematography
All Quiet on the Western Front
Empire of Light
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Elvis
Tár
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
The Whale
Elvis
The Batman
All Quiet on the Western Front
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Best Costume Design
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Babylon
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
The remaining Oscar categories and nominations
Best Picture
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
The Banshees of Inisherin
Top Gun: Maverick
Tár
Elvis
Avatar: The Way of Water
All Quiet on the Western Front
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking
Best Director
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert — Everything Everywhere All at Once
Steven Spielberg — The Fabelmans
Martin McDonagh — The Banshees of Inisherin
Todd Field — Tár
Ruben Östlund — Triangle of Sadness
Best Actor
Brendan Fraser — The Whale
Colin Farrell — The Banshees of Inisherin
Austin Butler — Elvis
Paul Mescal — Aftersun
Bill Nighy — Living
Best Actress
Cate Blanchett — Tár
Michelle Yeoh — Everything Everywhere All at Once
Ana de Armas — Blonde
Andrea Riseborough — To Leslie
Michelle Williams — The Fabelmans
Best Original Screenplay
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Banshees of Inisherin
The Fabelmans
Tár
Triangle of Sadness
Best Adapted Screenplay
Women Talking
All Quiet on the Western Front
Living
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Top Gun: Maverick
Best International Feature Film
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Close
The Quiet Girl
EO
Best Production Design
Babylon
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Fabelmans
Best Film Editing
Top Gun: Maverick
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Elvis
The Banshees of Inisherin
Tár
Best Sound
Top Gun: Maverick
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Best Visual Effects
Avatar: The Way of Water
Top Gun: Maverick
The Batman
All Quiet on the Western Front
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Best Original Score
Babylon
The Fabelmans
The Banshees of Inisherin
All Quiet on the Western Front
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Original Song
“Naatu Naatu” — RRR
“Lift Me Up” — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
“Hold My Hand” — Top Gun: Maverick
“Applause” — Tell It Like a Woman
“This Is a Life” — Everything Everywhere All At Once
Best Animated Short Film
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse
The Flying Sailor
My Year of Dicks
Ice Merchants
An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Best Documentary Short Subject
The Elephant Whisperers
How Do You Measure a Year?
Haulout
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Stranger At the Gate
