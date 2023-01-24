 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cranium party game has a bold new developer — Funko Games

Four titles in all begin rolling out this spring

By Charlie Hall
/ new
A multi-generational family sits around the cofrfee table playing Cranium — including its signature pot of sculpting clay. Photo: James Paul Correia Photography/Funko Games and Hasbro

Cranium 25th Anniversary Edition, the latest version of Hasbro’s hit family-friendly party game, will arrive at retail this spring. Design work has been handled by the all-star team at Funko Games. The base game will be joined by two refreshed spin-off titles — Cranium Hullabaloo and Cranium Hoopla — as well as the brand new children’s game, Cranium Big Brain.

The original Cranium was first published in 1998. This new version includes “all new content” and “hundreds of all-new cards,” according to the news release. At its core, however, are the same kinds of themes and activities that made the original so much fun — including that little tub of sculpting clay.

Cranium Big Brain, on the other hand, is more in line with modern hidden object games like MicroMacro: Crime City. It even features a solo mode. Cranium Hullabaloo is an app-driven children’s game that emphasizes physical activity, and Cranium Hoopla adds fresh content to the original timed version of Cranium, first released in 2002.

Most folks know Funko for its line of collectible vinyl figurines, but it’s also home to a rock-star team of tabletop designers known as Prospero Hall. It’s the same group behind a long string of award-winning titles like Disney Villainous, as well as some particularly solid board games based on pop-culture touchstones — including E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial, The Goonies, Jurassic Park, The Fast and the Furious, and even the classic Jimmy Stewart flick Rear Window.

Cranium 25th Anniversary Edition is expected at big box retailers and online this spring, while the other three titles will begin rolling out over the summer.

Next Up In Tabletop Games

Loading comments...

The Latest

Workers at World of Warcraft studio Proletariat withdraw union petition

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour: Can Tynamo be shiny?

By Michael McWhertor and Julia Lee
/ new

Where to watch every Oscar-nominated movie

By Pete Volk
/ new

Finally, there is a giant green woman in Epcot

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new

Avatar and Top Gun lead a rare Oscar year where big movies are Best Picture material

By Austen Goslin
/ new

New Pokémon anime episodes streaming on Netflix in February

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon