New Pokémon anime episodes streaming on Netflix in February

New episodes of Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series will debut on Netflix on Feb. 24, The Pokémon Company confirmed Tuesday. It’s the second part of the series’ drop in English on Netflix, whereas the season is just about concluded in Japan. Because of that, we know this is Ash Ketchum’s last starring anime season after winning the Pokemon World Coronation Series.

There are 51 episodes total to the 25th season, including the bonus episodes that bring Ash back with his pals from past adventures. Only 12 have aired on Netflix so far, and The Pokémon Company hasn’t confirmed how many make up the second drop. Assuming Part 2 is another 12 episodes, Pokémon fans will have to wait a bit to watch Ash’s big win on Netflix. The Pokémon Company said news of the next batches of episodes will come at “a later date.”

The Pokémon Company declined to clarify how many episodes would come to Netflix in February.

The second batch of episodes will kick off as Ash and his traveling partner Goh make their way through the World Coronation Series, likely right up to the last episode before the Masters Eight Tournament begins. Beyond the main series, The Pokémon Company also has a special bonus series of episodes that “serve as an expression of gratitude from Pokémon to all the fans who have joined Ash and Pikachu along the way” — reuniting Ash with Brock and Misty, among others.

Once the Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series anime ends, The Pokémon Company will debut a brand new series starring new protagonists (Liko and Roy) alongside Sprigatito, Quaxley, and Fuecoco from last year’s Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet. The new series is expected to be released in 2023.

