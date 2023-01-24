Disney welcomes Moana’s giant nature goddess to Epcot

You can officially meet Moana’s gorgeous nature goddess Te Fiti at Walt Disney World — well, more accurately, you will be able to see an incredible, lifelike rendering of her when Epcot’s new Journey of Water attraction opens up later this year. This is the first Moana-themed attraction in any Disney park.

This new attraction is just one part of the major overhaul underway at Epcot. Journey of Water will be part of the brand new World Nature, which will join the also new World Celebration and World Discovery areas. In an Imagineering video, senior production designer Diana Bibee explains the work that went into bringing Te Fiti to life and what guests can expect from the upcoming attraction. Matching all those lush greens and flowers to that scale is certainly impressive.

Contrary to some shots in the video, Te Fiti does not tower over the Epcot ball like the giant benevolent goddess she is. The Te Fiti topiary is 16-feet tall, while the Epcot ball is an impressive 180-feet. This is a matter of forced perspective, and honestly, good for the Te Fiti topiary. She deserves her moment! Read more about Te Fiti on the Disney Parks blog.