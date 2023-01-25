Dragonflight’s first patch introduces the World of Warcraft trading post

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight big 10.0.5 patch, out this week, introduces the Trading Post feature, a new survival-themed event called “Storm’s Fury,” and some new rewards. These mid-sized patches are a way for Blizzard to rebalance classes, adjust systems from the preceding patches, and add bread crumbs that hint at future content.

The Trading Post was revealed in December, and it’s been a well-received feature among fans so far. Located in Stormwind and Orgrimmar, it allows players to earn the new Trader’s Tender currency by logging in and completing challenges. Rewards include cosmetic items, like a set of Warden armor, or a new mount.

In another nice plus for character customization, players can now transmogrify white- and gray-quality items. These cosmetic items are low quality and have no stats; players can equip them, but it’s hard to adventure in a humble dress or simple pair of adventurer’s leather gloves. Players have wanted to be able to apply these low-key appearances to their outfits, and now they finally can.

The Storm’s Fury event can be accessed via the Temporal Conflux portal in Thaldraszus. The event has players make their way through the Primalist future, with a stacking cold buff thanks to the chilly weather. Heroes have to find heat sources as they make their way through the scenario, which triggers every five hours. The event rewards Essence of the Storm, which can be traded for solid gear, a toy, a pet, and a mount.