D&D’s next anthology, Keys from the Golden Vault, detailed with little fanfare online

Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast have quietly revealed the first details of a new anthology for Dungeons & Dragons. The next adventure book is called Keys from the Golden Vault, an anthology that will send players on a series of intricate heists. The books hits retail on Feb. 21.

On a website intended to serve independent retailers, Wizards describes the anthology as 13 “short, standalone” D&D adventures designed for characters levels one through 11. The Dungeon Master can run each adventure as a one-shot, or can connect them to make for a larger campagin. They can also take place in any location. The book will include maps to help players plan heists, and features advice for running the non-traditional campaigns.

The adventures will join a growing number of D&D anthologies like Candlekeep Mysteries and Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel, both of which have been received with glowing reviews.

Wizards of the Coast released this new anthology with little fanfare. This could possibly be due to the recent controversy sparked by a leak of a draft licensing agreement that sought to change the terms on which D&D content can be created. Hasbro has since backed off that licensing change, but is still on the receiving end of fan anger. It’s also not the only high-profile stumble for Wizards’ owner Hasbro, which Wall Street recently criticized for allegedly over-printing Magic: The Gathering cards — something that the Rhode Island-based game and toy company denies.

Keys from the Golden Vault is currently up for pre-order on Amazon and at your friendly local game store.