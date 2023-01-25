Daisy Jones & the Six debut trailer showcases Riley Keough’s rock star vocals

The first trailer for Daisy Jones & the Six is a time capsule to the world of 1970s rock and roll superstars set to an aching and yearning duet — except the band isn’t real, and the song is made up for the show.

The upcoming TV series is based on Taylor Jenkins Reid’s best-selling, critically acclaimed book of the same name. It stars Riley Keough as the titular Daisy Jones, a magnetic and charismatic songwriter who joins a band headed by the charming yet volatile Billy Dunne, played here by The Hunger Games’ Sam Claflin. Like the book, the show will explore the band’s rise — and its ultimate split.

The book itself is basically one long fictional oral history, with a journalist sitting down to interview each of the band’s members. The different bandmates share their perspectives about the band’s history through the rock and roll scene of the 1970s and what ultimately led to their end. Based on the brief part in the trailer where Daisy addresses the camera, it looks like the Prime Video show might keep that format. The band’s story is heavily inspired by Fleetwood Mac, particularly the on-and-off romance between Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham that bled into their 1977 album Rumours.

Since this is a show about musicians, a big part is, of course, the music. The lyrics penned in the book will get melodies and accompaniment. Aurora, the band’s full album, will come to life in the show, helmed by producer Blake Mills, who recruited Phoebe Bridgers, Madison Cunningham, Marcus Mumford, and Jackson Browne, among others, to write the songs. The first of the songs — the angsty and fiery “Regret Me” — is now available as a single.

Daisy Jones & the Six was the 2019 Goodreads Choice Award winner for Best Historical Fiction. It is the second of Reid’s unofficial “famous women quartet,” four books that follow various fictional famous women throughout entertainment history; these stories share some recurring characters and places, but each one ultimately stands alone. The others include fellow BookTok darling The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, which is set to get a Netflix film adaptation; Malibu Rising, which is going to be a Hulu series; and most recently, Carrie Soto is Back.

Daisy Jones & the Six premieres March 1 on Prime Video.