Redfall comes to PC and Xbox Series X in May

Arkane Studios’ Redfall, the first-person shooter that pits a group of survivors against an infestation of vampires in an overrun seaside town, is coming to Xbox Series X and Windows PC on May 2, publisher Bethesda Softworks revealed during Wednesday’s Xbox Developer Direct livestream. Redfall will launch on Game Pass for Xbox and PC.

In a lengthy showcase during the presentation, Arkane demoed the kind of missions and undead adversaries that players can expect when the survival horror game arrives. That involves clearing out a vampire infestation and then mowing down waves of super-goth jerks hell-bent on sharing their drama with you.

Redfall was announced at E3 2021, and was originally planned to arrive last year. It was delayed, alongside Starfield, back in May. The open-world cooperative shooter is playable solo or with up to four survivors, each with their own unique traits and abilities. Arkane Austin studio director Harvey Smith has said that Redfall is not a Left 4 Dead-like horde shooter, and its gameplay appears more akin to co-op fare like Borderlands.

Redfall will be one of the first first-party Xbox and PC games from Microsoft to be sold at a new, higher price point: $69.99.

You can watch nearly 12 minutes of gameplay from Redfall in the video above.