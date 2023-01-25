Minecraft Legends lets you build massive bases in multiplayer, finally gets release date

Minecraft Legends is coming later this year. The latest Minecraft spinoff got a new trailer and more details during the Xbox Developer Direct presentation on Wednesday, during which Microsoft also announced that the game is set for release on April 18.

The latest trailer focuses on Minecraft Legends’ PvP mode, which combines elements of action and real-time strategy games, and pits teams of players against each other to build a base, collect, resources, and raid each other’s strongholds. The map will always be procedurally generated, giving each match a unique feeling. There will also be neutral Piglin enemies that players can fight for resources and will have to defend themselves from.

The goal of each PvP match is to destroy the enemy’s base while also defending your own. This makes base building one of the most important parts of the mode, and the trailer shows off plenty of different options for how your base could look, as well as fun strategies to keep each team on its toes.

Minecraft Legends’ other mode will be its story campaign, which will include cooperative play. The campaign asks players to work together with familiar Minecraft races to defend a procedurally generated world from the Piglin invasion.

Minecraft Legends will be released on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.