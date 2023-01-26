Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp appears to have had some strong words for a few of his teachers by the time graduation rolled around. His now-viral yearbook quote let his feelings fly, but here’s the internet-friendly twist: they’re disguised in the form of a Stranger Things timestamp.

A TikTok from someone claiming to have gone to Schnapp’s high school, the actor’s senior quote in the year book said, “‘To all the teachers that never taught me a thing.’ - Stranger Things S2 Episode 5, 35:08.”

The scene itself is an otherwise fairly innocuous one of Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) telling Ted Wheeler (Joe Chrest) “Son of a bitch you know you’re really no help at all you know that?”

So Schnapp's full quote is closer to “To all the teachers that never taught me a thing: Son of a bitch you know you’re really no help at all you know that?”

Clever bits of trickery, word play, and shenanigans are a classic part of senior quotes, and in fact so are sneaking swears in there by subterfuge. But it’s rare that someone can do all of that at the same time by throwing in a timestamp to one of the most popular shows in the world, which they also happen to star in. Then again, Schnapp’s not the only Stranger Things star popping up on TikTok at the moment. They’re a crew that knows a thing or two about going viral.