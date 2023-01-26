 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Noah Schnapp hid a scathing Stranger Things Easter egg in his yearbook quote

Flagging a timestamp to your own show is a senior quote flex

By Austen Goslin
/ new
Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, walking through the hall of high school with a bowl cut and a striped red and yellow shirt while wearing a backpack in Stranger Things Image: Netflix

Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp appears to have had some strong words for a few of his teachers by the time graduation rolled around. His now-viral yearbook quote let his feelings fly, but here’s the internet-friendly twist: they’re disguised in the form of a Stranger Things timestamp.

A TikTok from someone claiming to have gone to Schnapp’s high school, the actor’s senior quote in the year book said, “‘To all the teachers that never taught me a thing.’ - Stranger Things S2 Episode 5, 35:08.”

The scene itself is an otherwise fairly innocuous one of Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) telling Ted Wheeler (Joe Chrest) “Son of a bitch you know you’re really no help at all you know that?”

So Schnapp's full quote is closer to “To all the teachers that never taught me a thing: Son of a bitch you know you’re really no help at all you know that?”

Clever bits of trickery, word play, and shenanigans are a classic part of senior quotes, and in fact so are sneaking swears in there by subterfuge. But it’s rare that someone can do all of that at the same time by throwing in a timestamp to one of the most popular shows in the world, which they also happen to star in. Then again, Schnapp’s not the only Stranger Things star popping up on TikTok at the moment. They’re a crew that knows a thing or two about going viral.

Next Up In Stranger Things

Loading comments...

The Latest

What’s free on the Epic Games Store this week?

By Owen S. Good
/ new

Dead Space’s accessibility options contain an amazing tool

By Cass Marshall
/ new

Call of Duty’s DMZ mode is getting a big nerf, plus more changes to Warzone 2.0

By Charlie Hall
/ new

US trying to head off EU approval of Microsoft-Activision merger — plus all the latest on the deal

By Oli Welsh
/ new

Workers at World of Warcraft studio Proletariat withdraw union petition

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

Why does Ted Cruz think your Xbox is woke?

By Oli Welsh
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon