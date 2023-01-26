 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

David Harbour is basically Casper in Netflix’s We Have a Ghost

Only with male pattern baldness and a bowling shirt

By Toussaint Egan
Netflix revealed the first trailer for its upcoming fantasy comedy-drama We Have a Ghost on Thursday, and it’s got a ghostly, balding David Harbour in a bowling shirt running from the CIA.

Directed by Christopher Landon (Happy Death Day, Freaky), the films follows Kevin (Jahi Di’Allo Winston), a teenager who discovers and befriends Ernest (David Harbour), a mute ghost haunting the old house that his family has just moved into. When news of Ernest’s existence spreads across social media, it attracts the attention of both opportunistic hucksters and the Federal government, who will stop at nothing to apprehend and experiment on him. Fulton will have to embark on a road trip to help Ernest elude the authorities while helping put his soul to rest.

Landon has proven to be a capable director when it comes to riffing off of older horror-comedy films and putting a contemporary spin on them. From the trailer, We Have a Ghost certainly feels like a mash-up of 1995’s Caspar by way of 1982’s E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. We’ll have to see how successfully it turns out, but from what we’ve seen so far, it looks great.

We Have a Ghost is coming to Netflix on Feb. 24.

