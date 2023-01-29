Star Trek: Picard season 3 trailer gets the whole Next Gen gang back together

It’s classic Star Trek baddies against classic Star Trek good guys in the latest trailer for final season of Picard, which brings the show to its inevitable Star Trek: The Next Generation reunion plot line.

The season’s story appears to kick off with a distress call from Picard’s old flame and former chief medical officer Beverly Crusher, but of course there are galaxy-wide stakes here as well.

Picard mainstays Patrick Stewart, Jeri Ryan, and Michelle Hurd return in season 3 for their usual roles, while Brent Spiner will pick up his fourth discrete character in the show’s history by reprising Lore, a warped prototype of Next Generation’s android officer, Data. Joining the main cast are pretty much all the TNG mainstays — LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, and Marina Sirtis — as well as Pulp Fiction’s Amanda Plummer, as the seemingly new villain, Vadic. The trailer reveals that Todd Stashwick and Ed Speleers also join the cast.

Also, and this is wild, three decades after his two appearances on Star Trek, Daniel Davis is back to play Professor Moriarty. You know, the sentient hologram version of the fictional character Geordie accidentally created that one time? That Moriarty.

Picard season 3 will premiere on Paramount Plus on Feb. 16, running for 10 weekly episodes.