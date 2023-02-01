PlayStation Plus gives you Mafia: Definitive Edition and a Destiny 2 expansion in February

Mafia: Definitive Edition and OlliOlli World highlight the new games available to PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers for February, Sony Interactive Entertainment announced on Wednesday.

Subscribers will also get Evil Dead: The Game, the asymmetrical co-op shooter whose title should make the gameplay somewhat obvious (we enjoyed it, for the record). And Destiny 2’s 2020 expansion, Beyond Light, will also be available to Essential members.

The games will be available beginning Feb. 7.

Mafia: Definitive Edition is the 2020 remake (for PlayStation 4) of the much-loved 2002 open-world crime game, back when that was largely a new genre in AAA video gaming. The game takes players to a mobbed-up, fictional 1930s city called Lost Heaven, and explores the rise of an accidental mafia soldier and the fall of a major crime family.

OlliOlli World, the third game in Roll7’s skateboarding series, was a Polygon Recommends selection when it launched in February 2022. It’s quite a departure from the first two games, trading a cartoony, 2.5D perspective (which allows for better physics and tricks) for the earlier pixel-art and side-scrolling motion. The PS5 and PS4 versions of OlliOlli World are available.

Evil Dead: The Game is a 4-on-1 shooter that offers both PvE and PvP play. Players can take on the AI with other players online, or play with bot teammates. They’re up against The Demon (likewise AI or another player) who is out to kill them all, or destroy the Necronomicon if they manage to find it. PS5 and PS4 versions are both available.

Related The Destiny 2 expansions worth getting into

Destiny 2: Beyond Light launched in November 2020 and was the third major content update for a loot-shooter that is now free-to-play. For more on that expansion, and the others that have launched in the series (and advice on where to begin if you’re totally new to the series) we have a guide that puts it all in perspective.

PlayStation Plus subscribers can still pick up January’s Essential-level games — Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Fallout 76, and Axiom Verge 2 — through Feb. 6.