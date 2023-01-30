Netflix teases One Piece’s live-action crew in first poster

Netflix revealed a first look at its upcoming live-action adaptation of One Piece on Monday, offering a glimpse at Iñaki Godoy as protagonist Monkey D. Luffy, clad in his iconic straw hat and red vest with a clenched fist held high against a brilliant sunset view of the ocean. There’s also a tiny seagull with a hat — a News Coo in One Piece — soaring in the sky.

The poster also reveals that the series is set to premiere sometime in 2023.

Another behind-the-back look at the cast of the live-action One Piece is now on the Netflix website. It shows Luffy with both of his arms raised in the air, standing on the shore of a beach and staring out at his ship, the Going Merry, while flanked by members of his Straw Hat Pirates crew: Sanji (Taz Skylar), Nami (Emily Rudd), Usopp (Jacob Gibson), and Roronoa Zoro (Mackenyu Arata).

Netflix announced the cast for the adaptation of One Piece back in November 2021, and revealed a tour of the series’ sets last summer during the streamer’s annual Geeked Week event. Still no firm release date or trailer as of yet, but the arrival of the latest take on Eiichiro Oda’s beloved pirate adventure manga is well within sight.

The series is executive produced by Matt Owens (Agents of SHIELD) and Steven Maeda (Lost), and produced by Tomorrow Studios, the same studio behind 2021’s Cowboy Bebop starring John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, Daniella Pineda.