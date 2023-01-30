Xbox Games With Gold taps another two for February

Xbox continues to observe the 10th year of its free games catalogue by sliding further into obscurity with each month’s releases. The February 2023 pair on offer are For the King and Guts N Goals, both for Xbox One (compatible with Xbox Series X).

For the King, by IronOak Games, is available all month (Feb. 1 to Feb. 28). Developed in Unity, it’s a real-time strategy game that incorporates turn-based combat and procedural generation into its gameplay. Launching in 2018 on Nintendo Switch, Windows PC, and Xbox One, it has a strongly positive reputation on Steam. For the King is at least a timely selection, as its sequel is expected sometime this year.

Guts ‘N Goals, available Feb. 16 to March 15, launched in October 2021. Developed entirely in GameMaker, it’s ostensibly a soccer game where players beat up their opponents in turn-based combat, while avoiding traps and other hazards familiar to strategy games.

In addition to these games, subscribers can still get two of January’s Games With Gold; Autonauts is still available until Feb. 15, and Iris Fall is available until Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Xbox Live Gold membership costs $9.99 a month and is mainly for online multiplayer access now. For Xbox One and Xbox Series X owners looking for a subscription plan, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, at $14.99 per month, offers a better selection and includes Xbox Live Gold access.