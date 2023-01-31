 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Avatar: The Last Airbender’s new gacha RPG launches

Build a team with Aang, Katara, Sokka, Toph, Suki, Zuko, and more

By Michael McWhertor
Avatar Generations, a new gacha-style role-playing game based on Nickelodeon’s Avatar: The Last Airbender, launches Tuesday on Android and iOS. The turn-based RPG lets players bring various generations of Avatar characters and lore together to create the ultimate team and relive memorable moments from the Avatar universe.

As seen in the game’s launch trailer above, Avatar Generations draws its collectible characters and locations from Avatar: The Last Airbender, The Rise of Kyoshi, and The Legend of Korra. Yes, that means that players may be performing random chance pulls in the hopes of securing a five-star Zuko or Aang, not unlike other free-to-play RPGs such as Genshin Impact, where character collection (and randomness) is the foundation of the game.

Players can also level up their characters, add support companions like Momo and Appa to their team, and customize heroes with cosmetics and gear.

Avatar Generations is available now from Apple’s App Store for iOS devices like iPhone and iPad, and the Google Play Store for Android devices.

