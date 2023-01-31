 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Ubisoft racer The Crew gets another sequel: The Crew Motorfest

Open-world driving game heads to Hawaii with ‘hundreds of cars’ in tow

By Owen S. Good
/ new

The Crew Motorfest will be the third installment in Ubisoft’s open-world racing series, the publisher announced on Tuesday. The latest chapter, developed by Ubisoft Ivory Tower, sends drivers to the Hawaiian islands.

The game will launch in 2023 but otherwise does not yet have a release date. It’s tabbed for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. The Crew Motorfest will also be accessible on launch day with an Amazon Luna or Ubisoft Plus subscription.

The Crew Motorfest will visit Hawaii under the auspices of a car festival, somewhat in the vein of Forza Horizon or the old MotorStorm series. Racing environments will include urban locations, off-road rallies, and seaside drives, Ubisoft said.

A closed test will begin on Feb. 1 on PC, Ubisoft Ivory Tower said. Interested players may register for the opportunity to join The Crew Motorfest’s “Insider Program” testing out the game before its launch. Subsequent phases will target “different groups of players,” Ivory Tower developers said.

The Crew Motorfest follows 2018’s The Crew 2, which itself was the sequel to 2014’s The Crew, which was the first title published by Lyon, France-based Ubisoft Ivory Tower.

  • Image: Ubisoft Ivory Tower/Ubisoft
  • Image: Ubisoft Ivory Tower/Ubisoft
  • Image: Ubisoft Ivory Tower/Ubisoft
  • Image: Ubisoft Ivory Tower/Ubisoft

Loading comments...

The Latest

Your questions about Marvel Snap’s battle mode, answered

By Ari Notis
/ new

What is it about strawberries in the post-apocalypse?

By Matt Patches
/ new

The Sims’ next game, ‘Project Rene,’ shows off what’s coming next

By Cass Marshall
/ new

The Sims 4’s new patch adds hearing aids, binders, and more inclusive options

By Cass Marshall
/ new

GoldenEye 007 ‘Surface 2’ mission walkthrough

By Johnny Yu
/ new

Releasing Batgirl would have hurt DC universe, says new DC Studios head

By Austen Goslin
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon