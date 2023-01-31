Ubisoft racer The Crew gets another sequel: The Crew Motorfest

The Crew Motorfest will be the third installment in Ubisoft’s open-world racing series, the publisher announced on Tuesday. The latest chapter, developed by Ubisoft Ivory Tower, sends drivers to the Hawaiian islands.

The game will launch in 2023 but otherwise does not yet have a release date. It’s tabbed for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. The Crew Motorfest will also be accessible on launch day with an Amazon Luna or Ubisoft Plus subscription.

The Crew Motorfest will visit Hawaii under the auspices of a car festival, somewhat in the vein of Forza Horizon or the old MotorStorm series. Racing environments will include urban locations, off-road rallies, and seaside drives, Ubisoft said.

A closed test will begin on Feb. 1 on PC, Ubisoft Ivory Tower said. Interested players may register for the opportunity to join The Crew Motorfest’s “Insider Program” testing out the game before its launch. Subsequent phases will target “different groups of players,” Ivory Tower developers said.

The Crew Motorfest follows 2018’s The Crew 2, which itself was the sequel to 2014’s The Crew, which was the first title published by Lyon, France-based Ubisoft Ivory Tower.