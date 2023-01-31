Overwatch 2’s next battle pass will reward in-game currency — with a catch

Overwatch 2 is on the verge of its third season of content, and Blizzard has released a statement that shares lessons learned over the first two seasons and how that will affect the game moving forward. This includes balance changes to new tank hero Ramattra, and the re-introduction of Overwatch Credits to allow players to pick up more skins without paying real money.

Ramattra is the game’s latest tank, a revolutionary omnic who can turn into a terrifying Nemesis Form. “Ramattra’s initial release was met with a lot of positive feedback in terms of fun factor,” writes Blizzard. “But it was clear you felt Ramattra wasn’t viable in enough situations.”

Since Ramattra’s release, Blizzard has upped his power in Nemesis form with more armor and speed, along with a lower cooldown on his omnic form’s Void Barrier. He currently stands as one of the stronger tanks on the roster, and Blizzard intends to nerf his ultimate ability Annihilation to compensate.

“In Season 3, we’ll be changing the timer on Annihilation so that it will tick down slower if enemies are in it (previously paused the timer entirely) and adding a cap of 20 seconds. That should eliminate many of the extreme uses and enable more counterplay while keeping Annihilation a strong and impactful ability.”

Blizzard is bringing back the original Overwatch’s credits in Overwatch 2, which were previously called Legacy Credits that couldn’t be earned via gameplay. Players can earn 1,500 credits for free through season 3’s battle pass, with an additional 500 credits on the premium track. All epic and legendary-tier skins released prior to Overwatch 2 will be available in the game’s store, including ones from seasonal event modes, for 1,500 credits. If a player completes the battle pass, they’ll be able to pick up a legendary skin once per season for free. Blizzard says it’s looking into additional ways to spend credits: “These changes aren’t the end of our journey to make Overwatch 2 a more rewarding game to play - they’re just the beginning.”

The blog also shares Blizzard’s takeaway from the Battle for Olympus and other seasonal game modes. While the developer is “generally happy” about the reception to Battle for Olympus, it is taking fan feedback around earning hero titles, completing challenges, and counting environmental kills into account for future updates. Blizzard also intends to release improvements to ranked matchmaking and revamping the “on fire” system.