The Sims 4’s new patch adds hearing aids, binders, and more inclusive options

The Sims 4 is a bustling life simulator game with tons of inclusive options, and developer Maxis has added even more Create A Sim options for more authentic representation. A new patch was released on Tuesday that includes a handy light switch, better building on consoles, and bug fixes. Most notably, the patch includes wearable medical gear like hearing aids and glucose monitors, and trans affirming customization options like binders and top surgery scars.

How to equip medical wearables in The Sims 4

In Create A Sim, select your Sim’s face, then select Accessories. The new Medical Wearables category includes a new hearing aid that can be put on any Sim who is a toddler or older. The hearing aid comes in fifteen colors, and can be placed in the left ear, right ear, or both ears. For glucose monitors, select the Sim’s body category in Create A Sim. Players can add glucose monitors to the left or right arm, or the left or right side of the lower abdomen.

Under the same Body category, all players can find a Body Scars category with an option for Teen and older male Sims (masculine or feminine frame) to add a Top Surgery Scar to their Sims.

How to equip binders and top surgery scars in The Sims 4

Binders, shape wear, and top surgery scars are ways that players can create trans Sims. These assets are available in the Create A Sim section of the game. Binders can be found in the Tops category, under Tanks, and can be equipped by Sims who are teenagers or older. There’s new shapewear available in the underwear section as well.

The Body category in Create a Sim has a section called Body Scars. Teen or older male Sims (with either a masculine or feminine frame) can add a top surgery scar to their Sim. These scars come from a breast tissue removal surgery, a common gender affirming procedure for trans and non-binary people.

Previous updates to The Sims 4 have allowed for better trans representation. In 2016, Sims were unlocked from the gender binary, and instead can be customized on a spectrum between masculine or feminine options. In May 2022, Maxis added customizable pronouns to Sims, including custom options for neopronouns.

Build mode updates and bug fixes

The new patch also updated Build Mode UI on consoles. “Now the Catalog is opened by default and STAYS open as you grab items and interact with the lot. You no longer need to reopen the Catalog and re-navigate to the menu you were in every. single. time.” Players will also be able to toggle on Guidance System, which will offer players assistance with Build Mode at any time.

There are also bug fixes for the base game along with a handful of expansions, including City Living, Get Famous, and High School Years. This includes delightful changes like toddlers no longer bathing with slippers on, and Child Sims who get at least a B average at school getting recognized be progressing in Parenting Predicaments scenario objectives. You can read the full list of bug fixes in the patch notes.