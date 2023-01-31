Respawn delays Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Respawn Entertainment’s follow-up to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will arrive a little later than expected. The sequel, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, will now launch on April 28, Respawn and publisher Electronic Arts announced Tuesday.

The continuing adventures of padawan Cal Kestis and droid pal BD-1 were originally expected to arrive on PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X on March 17. The new late-April release date for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor represents a six-week delay.

“For the last three years, the Jedi team here at Respawn has poured its collective heart and soul into Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and we are proud to say the next chapter in the tale of Cal Kestis is content complete,” reads a statement credited to game director Stig Asmussen and the Star Wars Jedi Team. “We are now focused entirely on the final stage: bug fixes to enhance performance, stability, polish, and most importantly, the player experience.”

The developer added, “In order for the team to hit the Respawn quality bar, provide the team the time they need, and achieve the level of polish our fans deserve, we have added six crucial weeks to our release schedule.”

Kestis’ next journey in the Star Wars galaxy is set five years after the events of Fallen Order, with our hero still being pursued by the Empire as one of the last remaining Jedi. Jedi: Survivor will “expand on the series’ dynamic combat in new and innovative ways,” giving Kestis new Force abilities and new lightsaber stances designed to keep the action fresh.