Destiny 2 hotfix has players swimming in Legendary Engrams

Bank some easy legendary shards before Lightfall drops

By Alice Newcome-Beill
A stock image of Destiny 2’s purple legendary engrams
Press F to dismantle
Image: Bungie

If you need to farm legendary shards in Destiny 2, now is the time to do it. A recent hotfix implemented by Bungie effectively replaces all blue drops in the game with Legendary purple engrams instead, giving players a great way to tank up on resources leading up to this month’s release of Lightfall.

Rolled out on Jan. 31, this hotfix is a temporary solution to the issue of blues that Bungie had planned to implement last week but instead ended up causing some players to lose progress, eventually causing Bungie to take its servers offline for around 24 hours for maintenance.

Blue engrams are basically useless and the bane of existence for many players in the Destiny 2 community, as they end up taking up valuable space in your inventory and eventually consuming space in your postmaster, which could otherwise be used to catch valuable items like enhancement prisms and other useful loot. Purple engrams, on the other hand, can be dismantled for legendary shards, providing you with some basic currency to trade in for some of the more valuable resources like ascendant cores and enhancement prisms.

The temporary fix doesn’t address the overcrowding issue in the postmaster, but following the release of the massive Lightfall expansion on Feb. 28, blue engrams will simply result in extra glimmer drops instead of additional legendaries. However, if your coffers are looking a bit sparse right now, and you’re planning to jump into the new expansion on day one, the next four weeks are a great chance to prep.

