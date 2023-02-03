 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Where to buy Pokémon Squishmallows

Squishmallow Pokemon used “Take your money.” It’s super effective!

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

A photo of the 20-inch Gengar and Pikachu Squishmallows alongside the 10-inch versions.
The massive 20-inch Squishmallows pictured their 10-inch counterparts
Photo: Nicole Carpenter

Pokémon Squishmallows are now technically available, and definitely adorable, but surprising no one, these plushies have sold out just about everywhere. However, we’re keeping an eye on stocks at various retailers and clueing you into some tips that just might help you bring one of these precious round-boys home.

Right now, you can only get Gengar and Pikachu, but Snorlax, Togepi, Piplup, Teddiursa, and Clefairy are set to become available later this year.

The 10-inch Gengar and Pickachu next to 1 (one) empirical reference basset hound mix for scale
The 10-inch Gengar and Pickachu next to 1 (one) empirical reference basset hound mix for scale
Photo: Nicole Carpenter

Where to buy Pikachu and Gengar Squismallows

Target currently stocks the 20-inch versions of Pikachu and Gengar for $44.99 each. Both plushies are unfortunately sold out (R.I.P. me), but depending on your location, you might be lucky enough to have a store near you with stocks available.

Both of these perfect beans are also available to preorder in 10- and 14-inch sizes at Gamestop for $19.99 and $29.99, respectively. If you’re willing to wait until May 12th when they become available, this might be your best option.

Another option worth bookmarking is the aptly named Pokémoncenter.com, which stocks the 12-inch versions of both plush Pokémon.

If you absolutely need to bring home today, you might be able to find some third-party listings on Walmart or eBay, but these tend to fluctuate pretty wildly in terms of their pricing and availability.

For anyone looking to put in some additional legwork, there are resources available that provide alerts for when these prized commodities get restocked. For that, we’d recommend following Squishalerts on Instagram and Twitter. You can also download the Squishalerts App for Android and Apple devices. Another option includes following Wario64 on Twitter, who provides updates on restocks of popular products like the PlayStation 5, but frequently highlights alerts for other high-demand items.

Alternatively, there are plenty of other oversized plush Pokémon currently in stock at Target and GameStop, and while they aren’t official Squishmallow-branded products, they’re still just as cute.

GameStop

Target

Next Up In Pokémon

Loading comments...

The Latest

Not every game needs to be a forever game

By Austen Goslin
/ new

AI Seinfeld is taking over Twitch

By Ana Diaz
/ new

How to get the Dead Space remake’s alternate ending

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new

Hi-Fi Rush is Steam Deck verified, go forth and shred

By Nicole Clark
/ new

Activision Blizzard to pay $35M fine in SEC settlement

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

Add CrossfireX to the long list of games shutting down

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon