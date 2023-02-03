Add CrossfireX to the long list of games shutting down

Joining the growing list of live-service games shutting down this year is CrossfireX, Smilegate and Remedy Entertainment’s shooter for Xbox that adapted the free-to-play multiplayer megahit Crossfire for a Western audience. CrossfireX will close down on May 18, and sales of the game on Xbox have been halted immediately, the developer announced Friday.

“Coming to this decision was not easy,” the game’s developer said in a statement, “however, we can proudly say that our players have been amazingly active, passionate and enthusiastic in working with us to create a game that would be fun and enjoyable by all. We want to thank each and every one of our players for playing CrossfireX and being a part of this journey with us.”

While CrossfireX’s multiplayer component is free-to-play, Remedy developed two missions called Operation Catalyst and Operation Spectre that were paid add-on content. When CrossfireX goes offline on May 18, the game’s single-player campaigns will also become unavailable to play, according to an FAQ posted by the Crossfire team. Smilegate said that any purchases made within the last 14 days, as of Feb. 3, may be eligible for a refund.

Addressing the reasoning behind the decision to shutter CrossfireX, the developers said, “While our team worked hard to push out numerous content updates including fixes, new maps, modes & in-game events, the game was ultimately not where it needed to be. As a result, we have made the difficult decision to close the game.”

CrossfireX was announced at E3 2019. The game was ultimately released on Xbox One and Xbox Series X on Feb. 10, 2022. Polygon’s review of CrossfireX panned the game, calling it “Remedy Entertainment’s biggest blunder” and a “mediocre military shooter.”