Where to watch the Scream movies

There are few horror franchises more influential than the Scream series.

First launched in 1996 with the excellent Scream, the meta-comedy slasher franchise from horror master Wes Craven broke box-office records and spawned a host of imitators, very few of which could get even close to Scream’s electric mix of slasher thrills and actually funny self-aware genre commentary.

In the decades since, four more Scream movies have been made, each offering their own take on the state of the horror genre, and operating as time capsules for their respective eras of horror. Wes Craven directed the first four movies in the series; after his death, direction duo Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett took over for 2022’s Scream and the upcoming Scream VI. The new one, coming out in March, looks to shake things up by bringing Ghostface to New York City, and it seems like this one’s coming for the fans.

You may be looking to catch up on the Scream movies before Scream VI. It’s a good idea, as almost all of them are an extremely good time. Here’s where you can watch every Scream movie at home right now, in order of release.

Where can I watch the Scream movies?

Good news! They’re only on two different streaming services.

Where to watch Scream (1996)

Scream is available to watch on Paramount Plus, or for digital rental and purchase on Amazon, Apple TV, and Google.

Where to watch Scream 2

Scream 2 is available to watch on Paramount Plus, or for digital rental and purchase on Amazon, Apple TV, and Google.

Where to watch Scream 3

Scream 2 is available to watch on Paramount Plus, or for digital rental and purchase on Amazon, Apple TV, and Google.

Where to watch Scream 4

Scream 4 is available to watch on Netflix, or for digital rental and purchase on Amazon, Apple TV, and Google.

Where to watch Scream (2022)

Scream (2022) is available to watch on Paramount Plus, or for digital rental and purchase on Amazon, Apple TV, and Google.