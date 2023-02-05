 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Last of Us episode 5 will air early, out of the way of the Super Bowl

No matter who wins the Super Bowl, we get to see an episode early

By Zosha Millman
/ new
Joel (Pedro Pascal) looking out a window between newspapers while Ellie (Bella Ramsey) looks on Photo: Liane Hentscher/HBO

Apologies to anyone who put money on the zombies winning the Super Bowl: HBO has officially moved the premiere date for the fifth episode of The Last of Us. Episode 5 will be available early on HBO Max and HBO On Demand, starting Feb. 10 at 9 p.m. EST/6 p.m. PST, instead of splitting the Sunday night slot with the Super Bowl.

For those who still wish to watch The Last of Us on HBO’s linear premiere, the new episode will still air on Feb. 12 at 9 p.m. EST. But should you choose to do that, you run the risk of missing the big game (though it’ll likely air post-Rihanna halftime show, so at least the biggest part of the night will be over).

It’s also possible you’ll have the next chapter of Joel and Ellie’s travels through Kansas City spoiled for you, since The Last of Us has been pulling record ratings for HBO across its first few episodes. The fourth episode also ended on a cliffhanger, with Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) being held at gunpoint.

HBO programming has been defining Sunday nights for a few decades at this point. Everything from The Sopranos to Sex and the City. But that schedule has left The Last of Us with a fairly unenviable next few weeks, with a season covering the Sundays of the Oscars, Grammys, and Super Bowl. For now, at least, HBO notes in its press release that new episodes of the series will continue to air regularly on Sundays.

The Last of Us airs regularly on Sundays at 9 p.m. EST. Episode 5 will be available on HBO Max and HBO On Demand starting Feb. 10 at 9 p.m. EST.

Loading comments...

The Latest

The Last of Us brought a fan-favorite game character to the show in a different way

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

Trigun Stampede’s ending credits have a beautiful secret hiding in plain sight

By Toussaint Egan
/ new

Warhammer 40K’s angriest big boy is back and he’s going to fight you

By Cass Marshall
/ new

Pokémon Go Noibat Community Day guide

By Julia Lee
/ new

When does Hogwarts Legacy come out? That depends

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Why is Hogwarts Legacy, a Harry Potter video game, so controversial?

By Owen S. Good
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon