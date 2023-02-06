Overwatch 2 finally gives fans a dating simulator for Valentine’s Day

Overwatch has cultivated a healthy community of shippers, and fans love to speculate as to which hero is smooching whom. Blizzard has sparingly indulged in romantic content over the years; we know that Tracer has a lovely girlfriend named Emily, and Genji and Mercy buy each other chocolates. But this February, Blizzard is launching a small, non-canon dating sim called Loverwatch, and I’m hooting and hollering.

Loverwatch will be accessible online, and can be played through a browser. Players can check it out between Feb. 13-28, and choose between two dating paths: Mercy or Genji. Also, Hanzo is there to help the player out by playing Cupid. If players unlock the secret ending, they’ll earn a Play of the Game highlight intro in Overwatch 2.

The Overwatch dating sim is part of a larger Overwatch 2 Valentine’s Day-themed event, which runs in-game Feb. 14-28, and features a 4v4 Hanzo game mode match and support-themed challenges that allow players to earn two epic skins.

Blizzard has stressed that this is a non-canon story (in bold text, even!) and the sim will only last about 30 minutes of playtime, but it’s an intriguing step forward for the hero shooter. I, for one, wish that there were more paths available — let me smooch all of the heroes, please, Blizzard. Yes, even Ramattra. Especially Ramattra.