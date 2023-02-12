The best Super Bowl commercials of 2023

The Super Bowl: For some, it’s a chance to watch two great teams battle it out on the gridiron for the ultimate prize (and this year, the teams sure are exciting). For others, it’s an opportunity to get together with family, enjoy some snacks, and watch the extravagant halftime show. But you’re here for the commercials, and we have the highlights.

If you missed the game and wanted to catch up on the commercials, or did something else with your time during ad breaks, or just want to watch some of your favorites again, this is the place for you. And for the movie trailers that played during the Super Bowl, click on that link.

Now, onto the commercials!

Walt and Jesse break chips

File this under “it’s good to see them back together.” Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, and Raymond Cruz reprise their roles as Walter White, Jesse Pinkman, and Tuco Salamanca in this add for a corn chip brand, where basically “meth” is substituted for “corn chips.”

Sarah McLachlan shelters a wolf

In this Busch Light ad, singer-songwriter Sarah McLachlan parodies her ASPCA commercials for the second time in a Super Bowl commercial. Last time, it was an unnerving CGI Doberman-Chihuahua hybrid. This time, it doubles as a parody of outdoors-y shows, featuring a wolf.

Ben Affleck does Dunkin’ drive-thru

“Ben Affleck loves Dunkin’ Donuts” has been an enjoyable meme in 2023, and this commercial had our Foremost Boston Celebrity surprise drive-thru customers (and Jennifer Lopez) on the other side of the pickup glass.

Poker Face

Peacock’s new “howcatchem” mystery serial from Rian Johnson and starring Natasha Lyonne has a cute themed spot, where Lyonne’s character Charlie (who always knows when someone is lying) points out various “lies” in Super Bowl commercials. The ad’s fine (per the fiction of the show, the real Charlie would not be able to tell many of these lies), but Poker Face rules.

Is Steve Martin acting?

Pepsi Zero Sugar had two ads during the Super Bowl playing off the same idea: are actor endorsements to be believed, or are they just another example of actors acting well? One had Ben Stiller, and the other had Steve Martin. They both have fun moments, but we’re going with Martin’s here.

Clueless, Again

Alicia Silverstone is back as Cher Horowitz in another “recognizable character returns for a Super Bowl ad” commercial. Clueless: it’s good!

A brighter Boston

I gotta be honest, the “your cousin from Boston” ads from Sam Adams usually irritate me. But this one has Kevin Garnett in a turtleneck and glasses, selling his new self-help book. I approve.