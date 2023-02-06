 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

One Punch Man is coming to Overwatch 2

It’s Blizzard’s first IP collab for Overwatch 2

By Michael McWhertor
/ new
Doomfist from Overwatch 2 wearing a skin inspired by Saitama from One Punch Man Image: Blizzard Entertainment

Overwatch 2 will get its first crossover collaboration, as part of the game’s third season. The game will add new cosmetics inspired by One Punch Man, the superhero manga about a bored hero who can defeat his enemies with a single punch. The first content to come from that collab is a skin for Doomfist inspired by the star of One Punch Man, Saitama.

The One Punch Man crossover event in Overwatch 2 will run from March 7 to April 6, and Blizzard said it will include multiple skins and a custom loading screen. Details about the collaboration are still mostly under wraps, and Blizzard promises to reveal more as season 3 — which kicks off Tuesday — rolls out.

One Punch Man is the Overwatch franchise’s second major external skin collaboration. Back in 2019, Blizzard and The Lego Group teamed up to bring a Lego-themed Bastion skin and in-game challenge to the original Overwatch.

In addition to a new map, a Valentine’s Day-themed event, and Saitama Doomfist, here’s everything else coming in Overwatch 2 season 3.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Overwatch 2 finally gives fans a dating simulator for Valentine’s Day

By Cass Marshall
/ new

AMC Theatres to start charging more for the best seats in the house

By Matt Patches
/ new

AI Seinfeld is taking over Twitch

By Ana Diaz
/ new

Madden 23 says the Eagles win the Super Bowl

By Owen S. Good
/ new

DC’s Injustice universe is back and colliding with the main DCU

By Susana Polo
/ new

D&D’s OGL controversy turbocharges sales of virtually every other tabletop RPG

By Charlie Hall
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon