Madden 23 says the Eagles win the Super Bowl

The Philadelphia Eagles will win the second Super Bowl championship for the City of Brotherly Love this weekend, or so says Madden NFL 23, in the series’ latest simulation of American football’s biggest event.

The Eagles’ receiver A.J. Brown hauled in eight catches for 114 yards and one touchdown in EA Sports’ one-off simulation, which Philly won 31-17 over Kansas City. Unlike many previous Madden simulations of the big game, this one doesn’t appear to come down to one suspenseful final play. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was the game’s MVP, according to Madden 23.

The Madden NFL Super Bowl simulation dates to 2004. It’s a one-time, CPU-vs.-CPU game played on All-Pro/Simulation difficulty, with six minute quarters, which are the settings for ranked play online.

Kansas City Chiefs fans can take some solace in the fact Madden’s last two predictions have been complete misfires. Last year, the Los Angeles Rams won the franchise’s second Lombardi Trophy; Madden said the Cincinnati Bengals would bring it home. In 2021, Tom Brady won his seventh Super Bowl ring with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers; Madden called for a 10-point victory for Kansas City in that game.

Overall, Madden NFL’s simulation is 11-8 straight up, 12-7 against the point spread, and 9-10 against the over/under (total points scored). Currently the Eagles are 1.5-point favorites, with 50.5 points as the over/under line. Madden does not simulate the length of the national anthem or halftime show performances, or other zany proposition bets, so you are on your own there.

Super Bowl LVII, between Kansas City and Philadelphia, kicks off Saturday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. EST/3:30 p.m. PST, from Phoenix’s State Farm Stadium, which is what they’re now calling the stadium where the Arizona Cardinals play. Rihanna will perform at halftime. Fox is broadcasting the game in the United States, with Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen in the commentary booth.