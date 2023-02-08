Game Pass’ February lineup brings Madden 23 to Xbox and PC

Just in time for Super Bowl Sunday, Madden NFL 23 is joining the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate library, thanks to the subscription service’s partnership with EA Play. The latest edition of EA Sports’ American football sim is available beginning Thursday, Feb. 9 to Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on PC and console (Xbox One and Xbox Series X).

Also arriving to Xbox and PC Game Pass’s library later this month is Atomic Heart, a day-and-date launch on Game Pass with cloud, console, and PC access. Set in an alternate-history Soviet Union, Atomic Heart is a fast-paced, first-person action game with an artistic style that nods to the time-warped settings of the Fallout and BioShock franchises. Atomic Heart is also launching for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on the same day.

Here’s the complete Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass lineup for February 2023:

Madden NFL 23 (Console and PC via EA Play) – Feb. 9

SD Gundam Battle Alliance (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Feb. 9

Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Feb. 14

Cities: Skylines – Remastered (Cloud and Xbox Series X) – Feb. 15

Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Feb. 16

Atomic Heart (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Feb. 21

And here are the titles leaving Game Pass later this month on Feb. 15.:

Besiege (Game Preview) (Cloud, Console, and PC)

CrossfireX (Cloud and Console)

Infernax (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Recompile (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Skul: The Hero Slayer (Cloud, Console, and PC)

The Last Kids on Earth (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass both cost $9.99 a month. PC Game Pass includes EA Play access, which offers another 70 games on PC. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, at $14.99 per month, gives subscribers access to everything — the PC Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass libraries, EA Play on both console and PC — as well as Xbox Live Gold membership, which is needed for online multiplayer.